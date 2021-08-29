As a patient in need, I would trust that when I call 911 or need health care at any Maine medical facility, I am not putting myself at increased risk for any infectious disease. I would hope that I could trust that those taking care of me don’t have tuberculosis, smallpox, chickenpox, COVID-19 or any other infectious communicable disease.

If I need health care, I want to be cared for by a team that has been immunized against COVID-19 (a very infectious disease) and would be angry if I found otherwise. The oath “First, do no harm” should pertain to all medical personnel!

Louise Beaulieu

retired nurse practitioner

Ocean Park

