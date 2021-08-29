OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to miss the 2021 season because of a torn ACL.

“Been down this road before,” tweeted Zac Hiller, Dobbins’ agent, while retweeting an ESPN report about the injury. “He’ll come back bigger stronger faster.”

Dobbins left the Ravens’ preseason finale at Washington on Saturday night midway through the first quarter. The news Sunday is a blow for Baltimore, which led the NFL in rushing last season.

Much of the Ravens’ rushing prowess of late has been because of quarterback Lamar Jackson, but Dobbins ran for 805 yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie last season. Gus Edwards, who ran for 723 yards and six TDs, could now play a more important role.

Baltimore set an NFL record Saturday with its 20th consecutive preseason victory, but this hasn’t been an easy training camp for the Ravens. Jackson and Edwards both missed the start of camp after positive COVID-19 tests, and the team’s revamped receiving corps has had injury issues as well.

VIKINGS: Minnesota signed five-time Pro Bowl safety Harrison Smith to a four-year contract extension, securing the team’s longest-tenured player for what could be the remainder of his decorated career.

Smith has a league-leading 28 interceptions among all safeties since he entered the NFL in 2012. Only Hall of Famer Paul Krause (150) has started more games at safety in Vikings history than Smith (129).

According to a person with knowledge of the deal, speaking on condition of anonymity because the terms were not being announced, the new contract is worth $64 million, with a little more than $26 million guaranteed.

JETS: Edge rusher Shaq Lawson was acquired by the Jets from the Houston Texans for a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

The Jets were in dire need of a pass-rushing specialist after Carl Lawson was lost for the season on Aug. 19 with a ruptured Achilles tendon. New York filled that need by bringing in Shaq Lawson, who has 20 1/2 sacks in five seasons with Buffalo and Miami. He was acquired by Houston in a trade with the Dolphins in March.

SAINTS: New Orleans is planning to practice at the home of the Dallas Cowboys for three days this week after evacuating because of Hurricane Ida, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The team is scheduled to hold workouts Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at AT&T Stadium before taking a break heading into the regular season, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the club wasn’t discussing its plans publicly. The Saints are supposed to open at home Sept. 12 against Green Bay.

SUNDAY’S GAMES

49ERS 34, RAIDERS 10: San Francisco showed off its two-quarterback system by getting rushing touchdowns from Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance in a victory over Las Vegas.

Coach Kyle Shanahan rotated his two quarterbacks on the first two drives against the Raiders backups as a tune-up for the regular season, when he plans to use both Garoppolo and Lance.

Garoppolo started and was in for the first three plays before Lance entered and handed to Raheem Mostert for a 17-yard gain on a zone read play. Garoppolo returned for the next play and both QBs got five plays on that drive that ended with Garoppolo scrambling for a 1-yard TD.

The quarterback platoon continued on the next drive, with Garoppolo converting a fourth-and-1 sneak before Lance scored two plays later on a keeper from 2 yards.

That ended the day for Garoppolo, who completed 4 of 7 passes for 64 yards.

Lance stayed in the game until the third quarter and finished 6 of 13 for 46 yards.

JAGUARS 34, COWBOYS 14: Trevor Lawrence completed 11 of 12 passes for 139 yards and two scores in three possessions against Dallas backups, and the Jaguars won their preseason finale in Arlington, Texas.

The former Clemson star had just one field goal to show for eight drives in his first two exhibition games. Lawrence changed that quickly four days after Meyer named him the starter, and a day after the Jaguars traded likely backup and fan favorite Gardner Minshew.

DOLPHINS 29, BENGALS 26: Nine months after tearing both the ACL and MCL in his left knee, Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow took his first snaps of the preseason, but visiting Miami rallied to win a wild preseason finale.

Burrow was medically cleared in time for the opening of training camp on July 28 but had not yet played in a preseason game. His first and only pass attempt was dropped by former LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow took three snaps before the Bengals were forced to punt.

