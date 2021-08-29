WESTBROOK – James MacMahan Lyden, 51, of Westbrook joined his Lord and Savior on August 24, 2021 after a tough and courageous battle with cancer.

Jimmy was born Oct. 13, 1969 on the Air Force base in Alamogordo, N.M. to Sgt. William Anthony “Tony” and Linda Sue (Jackson) Lyden.

As a young boy, he and his military family lived in New York, Massachusetts, and Hawaii, and settled down permanently in his father Tony’s hometown of Westbrook when Jim was 10.

Jimmy graduated from Westbrook High School in 1987 and continued his education at the Universities of Maine at Orono and Southern Maine. Jim was a successful and well-respected career certified real estate appraiser and the co-owner of Northstar Appraisal in Portland to which he was extremely dedicated.

James enjoyed life to the fullest, and his contagious smile greeted everyone he met. “Lydo”, as he was endearingly referred to, loved BMX biking in his youth and was an avid lifelong skier. He never missed watching his New England sports teams, namely the Red Sox, Patriots, and Celtics. He had a very special love for music – one may say he was the best air guitarist/drummer they had ever seen.

Jimmy began dating Nikki Paterson in 1999 and the two married in 2003. In their 22 years together, they raised two beautiful daughters Quincey Natalina (19), and Jamisyn Linda (12), who were Jim’s pride and joy.

Surviving Jimmy are his wife; daughters; and parents; his brothers who were also best friends, Michael (wife Leslie) and children Christopher, Cora, Aric, and Isabel; Shawn (fiancé Veronica Kreckova) and children Anna, Patrick, William, Nicolas, and Samantha; and Anthony (partner Cheryl Cabana) and children Alexander and Eve; in-laws Kristina McBean and daughter Natalie; Kim and John Manoush; Edward and Diane Paterson and daughters Chelsea, McKenzie, Delaney, and Brylee; and Kip Paterson and son Brayden; aunts Elizabeth “Jane” Mcinnis, Barbara Merrill, and Sarah “Sally” Lyden; and a plethora of lifelong buddies who he considered brothers and sisters.

He was predeceased by grandparents James and Elizabeth Lyden and Gayle and Marlibell Jackson; local aunts and uncles James, John, Joseph, and Maryalice Lyden; cousin, Daniel McGinnis; and buddy, Daniel Savage.

A service will be held on Tuesday Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. at Eastpoint Christian Church, 345 Clarks Pond Parkway, South Portland. A celebration of Jimmy’s life will follow at 6 p.m. at Après, 148 Anderson St., Portland.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to his daughters’

GoFundMe page at

https://gofund.me/cf1fa065

Guest Book