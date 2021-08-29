SCARBOROUGH – Richard “Dick” L. Foshay, 87, of Scarborough, passed away peacefully at home with his family on August 22, 2021.

He was born on March 15, 1934, in Portland, the son of Ezbon and Mary Foshay.

After graduating from South Portland High School, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he earned the rank of sergeant and served as a military police officer. Dick was on active duty during the Korean War and was honorably discharged after four years of service. He was very proud of being a Marine and loved to remind everyone that there is no such thing as a former Marine. Semper Fidelis.

Dick married Margaret Ann Caiazzo on March 28, 1970, in Portland.

He worked for New England Telephone, rising from an equipment installation tech to equipment installation manager over the course of his 36-year career.

He was an avid outdoorsman. Enjoyed hunting and fishing from an early age, so much so, that after he retired from Bell Atlantic, he became a Registered Maine Guide. He loved boating, driving his ATV with his loyal companion, Zach, not far behind, spending time at Sebago Lake and going to the range.

Dick never lost his desire to keep learning and stay sharp. He excelled at crossword puzzles, crypto-quips and the game of Hearts. He planted and tended to his garden always enjoying the beauty in his labor. He could fix anything, build anything and give the most precise instruction to anyone willing to accept the challenge of assisting him with one of his many projects.

He stayed active and prioritized exercise, continuing to do his curls and hand grip exerciser until his final weeks. He loved shooting hoops in front of the house earning the nickname “Dead Eye” for his incredible outside shot. He found great joy in coaching and watching his kids play sports throughout their schooling, and you can bet he would have a recommendation or two after the game.

Firm but fair, he had a heart of gold, enjoyed a good prank, and adored his family and friends.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Karen.

Surviving are his wife, Margaret Ann; children Peter, Stephanie, Renee, William, Anthony and Sarah; sisters Jane and Kathy; along with many wonderful grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and constant companion, Dezzy.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. Private interment at family’s request.

The Foshay family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dick’s caregiver, Danielle Barden, Comfort Keepers: Kathy, Martha, Lucy and Juana, and Kim and Katie of Compassus. Your knowledge, support, and compassion will always be remembered.

