PORTLAND – Richard J. Rand, 83, of Olympia Street died peacefully on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was born in Portland on May 8, 1938, the son of the late Roy W. and Elizabeth (O’Brion) Rand. He attended local schools, graduated from Portland High School in the class of 1957 and then enlisted and served in the United States Navy.

On Sept. 5, 1964, Richard married the love of his life, Catherine M. Sanchas in Rumford. Together they made their home and raised a family in Portland.

Richard began his working career in 1957 at the Burnham and Morrill Company in Portland. He remained there his entire working career, retiring in 2002 after more than 40 years of service.

He was a lifelong communicant of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland, a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2344 of South Portland and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, a 25-year member of the B and M Club, and a life member of the Boys and Girls Club of Portland.

Richard was an avid New York Yankees fan and loved the time he spent surrounded by his loving family. He was truly one of God’s children and will be missed by all who knew him. He is at peace with God and his family members who were waiting to welcome him home.

Richard was predeceased by sisters Nancy Rand, Marilyn DePrez, Loretta Voyer, Roberta Henderson, Patricia Lynch and Sr. Theresa Rand, RSM, brothers Leroy and Peter Rand.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Catherine Rand of Portland; twin daughters Catherine and her husband Lou Cavallaro of Portland, and Christina and her husband Dave Kozlowsky of Windham, a son, Joseph Rand of Portland; two sisters, Judy Comeau of South Portland, and Betty Cyr of Portland, two brothers, his twin, Robert Rand of Portland, and Thomas Rand of Portland; six grandchildren, Matt and his wife Kelly, Ben and his wife, Hillary, Evan, Abbie, Emily and Isabella; three great grandchildren, Sam, Henry and Emilia; a brother-in-law, Ray Lynch of Connecticut; many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Richard’s life will be held on Tuesday, August 31, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. Prayers will be recited at the chapel at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. Burial will be private. To view Richard’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in Richard’s memory to:

Hospice of Southern Maine,

390 US Route 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074

Guest Book