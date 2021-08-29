These listings were active as of Friday, Aug. 27.

36 Orestis Way, LEWISTON

$295,000, 3 Beds, 1 Bath, 1,882 SF, 0.4 acres

Mid-century modern, single level living near Bates College. The kitchen leads to a year-round sunroom with cherry floors. Back patio has a retractable awning. The basement, with an additional yet “open concept” half bath, could be finished for more space. Recent $30,000 price drop.

29 Orion Way, WINDHAM

$395,000, 3 Beds, 3.5 Baths, 1,456 SF, 1.29 Acres

A net zero home built in 2012 with total systems costs at less than $700 per year. At the heart of the home is a geothermal heating and cooling system. The solar roof is 100% owned and operates on a bank system with the local power company. Air is circulated through a filtration system every three hours.

71 Beverly St., PORTLAND

$425,000, 2 Beds, 2 Baths, 2,492 SF, 0.36 Acres

Contemporary-style home with a newer roof in Riverton that is much bigger on the inside than it looks from the curb. Huge kitchen and open concept dining and living rooms. Two bedrooms upstairs, which was reduced from three, and finished rooms in basement and garage. Elevated patio overlooks a private backyard.

72 Main St., ORONO

$439,900, 4 Bed, 1.5 Bath, 4,100 SF, 0.32 Acres

The Whitney House (c. 1851) was restored in 1983 to become a funeral home and while gorgeously preserved with working wood shutters and black marble mantle, it does need an overhaul and new kitchen to become a single-family home again. There is an attached, two-car garage and another heated, attached space for a studio.

79 Granite St., BIDDEFORD

$675,000, 3 Bed, 2.5+ Bath, 5,256 SF, 1.11 Acres

Contemporary compound right outside downtown and 10 minutes to the beach. Designed to entertain with an enormous, open kitchen, living and dining area. The family room has another fireplace, wet bar and access to the back patio. Two, separate offices, one with an entrance from the driveway. Six garage bays will store almost every vehicle you could own.

2060 Dexter Rd., DOVER-FOXCROFT

$890,000, 4 Bed, 4.5 Bath, 5,119 SF, 109 Acres

2003 home with 36” doors, a first-floor master suite, elevator, radiant heat throughout, including garage and basement, three fireplaces, huge mudroom, indoor wave pool and hot tub, back deck and rooftop deck with a view of Mt. Katahdin. Studio-shed has electricity, water and a wood-burning range. Outside, fish for trout on 3,800 feet of stream frontage.

