BASEBALL

Logan O’Hoppe and Luke Miller homered during a five-run second inning, propelling the Reading Fightin Phils to an 8-5 win Sunday against the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field.

Brock Stassi also homered for Reading, which won five of six games in the series.

Danny Santana, on a rehab assignment from the Boston Red Sox, hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning for the Sea Dogs. Tanner Nishioka added solo home runs in the seventh and ninth.

Portland begins an eight-game series at New Hampshire with a doubleheader on Tuesday, including the completion of a game that was suspended on July 4.

OLYMPICS

ROGGE DIES: Jacques Rogge, who oversaw an era of political and financial stability in the Olympic movement after its worst ethics scandal and pursued a hard line against doping during his 12 years as IOC president, has died, the Olympic organization said Sunday. He was 79.

The International Olympic Committee announced his death without giving details. Rogge’s health had visibly declined when he attended Olympic events since his presidency ended in 2013.

A three-time Olympian in sailing, Rogge earned praise for bringing a steady hand to the often turbulent world of Olympic politics but also faced criticism for not being tough enough on human rights issues with China and Russia.

SOCCER

FRANCE: Lionel Messi made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain, coming off the bench midway through the second half in a 2-0 win at Reims.

Messi replaced his friend and former Barcelona teammate Neymar in the 66th minute and they shared a hug.

Striker Kylian Mbappe scored both goals. He headed in Angel Di Maria’s cross in the 15th minute and then turned in Achraf Hakimi’s cross in the 63rd.

ENGLAND:

Tottenham is the Premier League’s last remaining team with a perfect start after Son Heung-min’s goal in the 42nd minute gave the hosts a 1-0 victory over Watford.

• Mason Greenwood, a 19-year-old striker, scored for the third straight match as Manchester United won 1-0 at Wolverhampton.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen won a rain-soaked Belgian Grand Prix when it was finally called off after it restarted under a safety car nearly three hours later than its scheduled time.

The race was shortened to last one hour with only half points awarded to the winner, who needed to complete only two laps to earn points.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Rafal Majka took the lead at the first of four climbs and held on for an impressive win in the 15th stage, while Norway’s Odd Christian Eiking kept the overall lead.

Majka went to the front with less than 56 miles to go and stayed in control during the rest of the challenging 122.7-mile stage between Navalmoral de la Mata and El Barraco. He crossed the finish line in 4 hours, 51 minutes, 36 seconds – 1:27 ahead of Steven Kruijswijk.

Eiking finished almost three minutes behind Majka along with the rest of the top contenders in the overall standings, including two-time defending champion Primoz Roglic.

