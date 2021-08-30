CARIBOU — A man armed with an assault rifle and a stun gun threatened people at a tribal event hosted by the Aroostook Band of Micmacs before fleeing into the woods over the weekend, police said.

The man was arrested after a standoff that began late Saturday, Caribou Police Chief Michael Gahagan said in a statement.

The man was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, terrorizing, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and creating a police standoff, Gahagan said.

The man remained in the Aroostook County Jail on Monday on $10,000 cash bail. It was unknown if he had a lawyer.

