I wish the media would stop reporting on the deepening clashes between the vaccinated and the anti-vaccinated as if it were a fait accompli, rather than suggesting ways to heal this division.
The vaccinated look down on the unvaccinated as irresponsible because they fail to consider that being unvaccinated means, if they get COVID, that they also can infect others and spread the virus. The unvaccinated feel that government-mandated vaccinations are an infringement on their personal freedom. Others opposed don’t trust the vaccines or believe in their efficacy.
These divisions, which are becoming increasingly violent, are distracting us from coming together to build strong communities. We are lacking in mutual understanding.
To bridge this gap, I suggest local listening projects, where individuals representing opposing views meet in a supportive environment led by a moderator experienced in communication skills. Schools, churches, synagogues and libraries are logical settings. The listening groups would be composed of pro-vaccination and anti-vaccination volunteers.
One possible format would be for volunteers to pair up and take turns sharing their beliefs. The other’s role is to listen without interruption. When the speaker has finished with their explanation, the listener repeats back what was said, asking for confirmation. This back and forth continues until the speaker is satisfied that they have been understood, and then they switch roles. The moderator is there to offer feedback and keep things on track.
Patricia Taub
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Do This
How you like them apples? From a Maine orchard, of course
-
Arts & Entertainment
Q&A with St. Vincent before tour stop at Thompson’s Point
-
Local & State
Afghans, attorneys in Maine anxiously work to help families evacuate by deadline
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Listening circles could temper the rhetoric
-
Do This
Things to Do: Local brews at Pineland and puppets on the Prom
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.