As a retired nurse continuing to watch our country in a health crisis amid COVID and it’s variants, I find myself having to speak up about the ongoing resistance to vaccines by health care workers.

When I see a health care provider for personal care, I am now responding to their question “Are you vaccinated?” with “Yes. Are you?”

While I respect every person’s right to choose what is best for them, I hope that they will respect my choice to request a health care provider who is vaccinated if they are not. What will you do?

Deborah Miller

Gorham

