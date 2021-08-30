As a retired nurse continuing to watch our country in a health crisis amid COVID and it’s variants, I find myself having to speak up about the ongoing resistance to vaccines by health care workers.
When I see a health care provider for personal care, I am now responding to their question “Are you vaccinated?” with “Yes. Are you?”
While I respect every person’s right to choose what is best for them, I hope that they will respect my choice to request a health care provider who is vaccinated if they are not. What will you do?
Deborah Miller
Gorham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Do This
How you like them apples? From a Maine orchard, of course
-
Arts & Entertainment
Q&A with St. Vincent before tour stop at Thompson’s Point
-
Local & State
Afghans, attorneys in Maine anxiously work to help families evacuate by deadline
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Listening circles could temper the rhetoric
-
Do This
Things to Do: Local brews at Pineland and puppets on the Prom
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.