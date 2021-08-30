Maine fishermen will likely face the same quota limits for scallops in the coming fishing season.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources said regulators have proposed daily possession limits of 15 gallons along most of Maine’s coast and 10 gallons in the Cobscook Bay area. Those are the same limits fishermen faced in the previous year.

The fishing season for Maine scallops begins in late fall. The marine resources department said there would be restricted and closed areas along the coast to help scallops grow. That happens every year.

The proposal will be subject to public hearings in September.

The Maine scallop fishery has recovered after a collapse that occurred in the mid-2000s. Fishermen brought more than 650,000 pounds of scallops to the docks in 2020. That was more than three times the total from 2010.

The scallops, particularly the ones harvested by divers, are sought after in the culinary world.

