NEW YORK — Javier Baez and the Mets have a clear message for the fans.

Baez parked a monster two-run home run into the left-field second deck in the Mets’ 9-4 win over the Nationals on Sunday at Citi Field. The crowd exploded with applause and cheers as Baez’s fourth home run for the Mets gave his new team the lead.

As Baez touched home plate, he put his thumbs down. He did that gesture repeatedly, before going into the dugout to rejoice with the rest of his teammates.

After the game, Baez explained that the Mets’ new celebration – a thumbs-down gesture that was also displayed by Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar when they got on base in Sunday’s win – is his teammates’ way of “booing” the fans.

“When we don’t get success, we’re going to get booed,” Baez said. “So they’re going to get booed when we get success.”

The president of the New York Mets said Sunday that it was “unacceptable” for his players to give home fans a thumbs-down gesture,.

Team president Sandy Alderson condemned Baez’s comments, saying “these comments (by Báez), and any gestures by him or other players with a similar intent, are totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“Mets fans are understandably frustrated over the team’s recent performance. The players and the organization are equally frustrated, but fans at Citi Field have every right to express their own disappointment. Booing is every fan’s right.

“The Mets will not tolerate any player gesture that is unprofessional in its meaning or is directed in a negative way toward our fans.”

Alderson added that he planned to “convey this message directly” in meetings with players and staff.

Lindor this season has also expressed frustration with the Mets fan base for booing him when he was slumping to start his career in Queens. The superstar shortstop was signed to an 10-year $341 million contract extension before the 2021 season, and Mets fans have had high expectations for him ever since.

Those same expectations have been applied to Baez, the former Cubs shortstop who joined the Mets at last month’s trade deadline. He has 22 strikeouts and four home runs in 17 games with the Mets, batting .213 in that stretch that included a trip to the injured list due to back spasms.

“It’s the boos that we get,” Baez said. “We’re not machines. We’re going to struggle seven times out of 10. It just feels bad when I strike out and I get booed. I want to let them know that when we have success, we’re going to do the same thing to let them know how it feels.

“In my case, they (the fans) gotta be better. I play for the fans and I love the fans. But if they’re going to do that, they’re just putting more pressure on the team. That’s not what we want.”

Baez indicated that it was his idea to start the thumbs-down celebration. His manager, Luis Rojas, said he didn’t know that the gesture was intended for the fans. The skipper, who was also booed with “Fire Rojas” chants on Wednesday after a pitching change, added that Mets fans “have the right to act however they want.”

The Mets (63-67) on Sunday won just their eighth game of August. The club has gone 16-27 since the All-Star break, a free fall that included dropping out of first place, a position it held for 90 days, and into third, 7.5 games behind the Braves. The Mets have not sniffed the playoffs in half a decade, and they haven’t won a championship in 35 years.

“Javy being a new guy here and getting to know our fan base, and some of the reactions that our fan base has, I just see it as something he’s learning,” Rojas said. “Our fans are like that, they’re very passionate. They demand the best. They demand wins.”

The manager indicated that the customer is always right. But the players? They’d rather celebrate their hits by giving their loyal and paying customers a thumbs down.

INDIANS: Catcher Wilson Ramos will require season-ending surgery for torn ligaments in his left knee, the team said.

Ramos tore his ACL and MCL in the seventh inning of Cleveland’s win over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. He fielded a weak hit in front of the plate and was throwing to second base when his left knee buckled and he crumpled to the infield grass.

The 34-year-old Ramos played in 44 games this season – nine with Cleveland, 35 with Detroit. He batted .226 with two homers and seven RBI for the Indians, who have been without Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez for much of the year.

Perez was placed on the injured list earlier this month with right shoulder inflammation and back spasms. He spent 60 days on the IL earlier this season after undergoing surgery on his right middle finger, which was broken in April when reliever James Karinchak crossed him up on a pitch against the Chicago White Sox.

Austin Hedges has handled most of Cleveland’s catching duties this season.

Ramos drove in two runs Sunday. After he got hurt, Hedges replaced him and hit a game-tying home run.

MARLINS: Pitching prospect Jake Eder is scheduled to undergo reconstructive elbow surgery and might be sidelined until 2023.

Eder was a fourth-round pick in 2020 out of Vanderbilt and is ranked as one of baseball’s top 100 prospects.

A 22-year-old left-hander, Eder went 3-5 with a 1.77 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 71 1/3 innings over 15 starts this year for Double-A Pensacola. He was chosen for MLB’s Futures Game.

PIRATES: The last-place Pittsburgh Pirates have fired hitting coach Rick Eckstein.

The Pirates, who are in the early stages of a reboot under GM Ben Cherington, have struggled to produce offense all season.

Pittsburgh entered Monday last in the majors in runs scored, home runs, slugging percentage and on-base plus slugging. The Pirates are also 27th in the majors in batting average and are on their way to a third straight last-place finish in the NL Central.

Former general manager Neal Huntington hired Eckstein, the brother of former major league second baseman David Eckstein, in November 2018.

The Pirates have overhauled their coaching staff since Eckstein joined the organization. The front office has been focused on stockpiling prospects, many of whom are still several years away from reaching the majors, leaving Eckstein little to work with.

