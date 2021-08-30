Windsor Fair

9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Sept. 6. Windsor Fairgrounds, 82 Ridge Road, $10, free for 15 and under. windsorfair.com

Wind your way to Windsor where the annual fair is already under way. More than 50 acres of family fun include a midway packed with rides, harness racing, fireworks, demolition derbies, truck and tractor pulling, livestock exhibits, a giant pumpkin contest and plenty of food and drinks. Should you find yourself there on Saturday night, you’ll hear Tom Petty tribute band Runnin’ Down A Dream.

‘Jersey Boys’

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Through Sept. 19. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook, $60 to $93. msmt.org

Maine State Music Theatre presents the hit Broadway jukebox musical “Jersey Boys.” The show tells the storied tale of pop vocal group Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons who rose from the blue-collar streets of New Jersey to chart-topping history. You’ll hear smash hits like “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “My Eyes Adored You” and several others. “Jersey Boys” stars veteran actor and singer Joshua Charles Skurnik as Valli. MSMT requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test (from within 48 hours) to attend.

Beer Garden at Pineland Farms

11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Through Sept. 25. Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester. pinelandfarms.org

Hey beer lovers, did you know that every weekend there’s a beer garden set up outside the market at Pineland Farms? It’s true, and you’ll find beers, wine and cider being served from vintage trucks. Featured brewers include Bissell Brothers, Maine Beer Co., Foundation Brewing, Allagash Brewing and Bantam Cider. While you’re there, take a tour of the farm, try your hand at disc golf or go for a hike, and be sure to hit the market for a huge assortment of savory and sweet selections.

Bread & Puppet Domestic Resurrection Circus

4 p.m. Sunday. Fort Allen Park, Eastern Promenade, Portland, free. mayostreetarts.org

Bread & Puppet Circus was originally founded in 1963 in New York City then relocated to a Vermont farm in 1974. They’ve been putting on shows for decades and their Domestic Resurrection Circus is being presented by Mayo Street Arts at Fort Allen Park on Sunday afternoon. It’s a wondrous, colorful spectacle of puppets, protest and celebration featuring stilt dancers, paper maché beasts of all sizes and music from Bread & Puppet’s Fight Against The End Of The World Brass Band. When the show ends, the troupe will serve its famous sourdough rye bread with aioli, and books, posters, postcards, pamphlets and banners from the Bread & Puppet Press will be for sale.

