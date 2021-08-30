WATERVILLE — A veteran journalist who began his career in Maine has started as the new city editor of the Morning Sentinel newsroom.

David Warren, 52, who began the job Monday, has been a supervising editor who’s worked for more than two decades in a variety of newsroom supervisory roles. As a newsroom manager, Warren has overseen a number of watchdog enterprise projects and led teams of breaking news journalists.

“I’m excited to be back in Maine and eager to work with seasoned journalists who know central Maine well and its leading issues,” Warren said. “I’m particularly interested in providing broad, comprehensive coverage as school boards, health officials and others adapt to the changing demands brought by the pandemic.”

Warren comes to the Waterville newsroom from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, where he had been public safety editor since 2019. Prior to working for the Missouri paper, Warren served as the supervisory breaking news staffer for The Associated Press based in Dallas, Texas; as executive editor of The Bristol Press & The New Britain Herald in Connecticut; city editor of the Globe-News in Amarillo, Texas; and deputy metro editor at The Sun in San Bernardino, California.

Warren is no stranger to Maine and the region: early in his career, he served as city editor of the Kennebec Journal, wire editor at the Portland Press Herald and as a copy editor at the Sun Journal in Lewiston.

Warren replaces Greg McManus, who retired in May after serving four years as the Sentinel city editor. McManus had joined Central Maine Newspapers in 2012 as an editor on the copy desk at the Kennebec Journal in Augusta before the Sentinel editor role.

Warren grew up in Bangor and took to journalism not only due to an interest in writing but also because it’s one of the few fields that hold public leaders and others accountable for the decisions they make.

“I hope to make clear for readers that we will be transparent with our news-gathering efforts and pursue stories that are in the public interest and of value to the people we serve,” Warren said.

As city editor, Warren will lead a team of reporters and photographers covering upper Kennebec County, Somerset County and areas of Waldo and Franklin counties.

“Dave has an impressive resume and a track record of leading teams of journalists with comprehensive coverage,” said Scott Monroe, managing editor of the Morning Sentinel, Kennebec Journal and CentralMaine.com. “I’m excited to have Dave in this role as we set a high bar for community journalism that makes a difference in people’s lives.”

Warren can be reached at 207-861-9249 and [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: