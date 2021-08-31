Which public health targets are next for state Reps. Heidi Sampson, R-Alfred; Laurel Libby, R-Auburn; and Chris Johansen, R-Monticello? Decrying the mandates that health care professionals wash their hands between patients? Wear gloves? Sterilize surgical instruments? Wear masks during surgery? Be vaccinated for other communicable diseases like TB, measles, or polio? Have a license to practice?

Or maybe these state representatives will expand their campaign to expunge Nazism from the state by protesting other draconian mandates, like vehicle inspections, driver’s licenses, zoning laws, vaccinations for children entering public schools, etc.?

There are plenty of threats to our democracy. And there is common good in our public squares, such as making voting accessible for all, providing access to health care, and supporting regulations to prevent our elders and those with disabilities from being targeted by a disease that can be controlled with reasonable public health precautions, such as masks and FDA approved vaccines.

If you remember correctly, these are the very same marginalized groups targeted by Hitler’s Nazis. Open your middle school history books again and be part of the solution here in Maine.

Steven Kelley

Kennebunk

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: