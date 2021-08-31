The Brunswick Downtown Association and American Legion Post 20 will mark the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 with a remembrance ceremony followed by live music, food and an opportunity to visit with fellow community members. The events take place on the Town Mall in downtown Brunswick on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The events are free.

The remembrance ceremony will take place 10-11 a.m., organized by American Legion Post 20.

The Brunswick Downtown Association’s community barbeque will take place 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., serving burgers or hot dogs, chips, cookies and water.

“Join us for the last event of the season as we usher in our fall lineup of activities,” Brunswick Downtown Association Director Debora King said. “A huge thank-you to all our sponsors and to the American Legion Post 20. Looking forward to seeing you on The Mall in beautiful downtown Brunswick.”

Family activities will include an ice cream truck by Darling Ford Brunswick, a tractor-pulled train by Ray Labbe & Sons, Brunswick Fire and Police vehicles and a bouncy house by Pathway Vineyard.

To reduce trash, We Compost it! will compost all food items and any waste products with exception of plastic products.

No seating will be provided, attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair or blanket.

Live music will be provided by the Midcoast Symphony Orchestra from noon to 1 p.m. Salty Dogs Band will play music from the ’50s on from 1-2:30 p.m.

For more information and updates about this event or about the Brunswick Downtown Association, visit brunswickdowntown.org or call (207) 729-4439.

