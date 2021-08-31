MID COAST HOSPITAL

Violet Teresa Alexandra Weaver, born Aug. 19 to Cory Dale Weaver and Denise Elizabeth Sears of Topsham. Grandparents are Ellen Sears of Manchester, N.H., George Sears of Easley, S.C., and Kim and Kirt Weaver of Topsham. Great-grandparents are Pam and Dale Huphrey and Roweena and Bud Sawyer, all of Topsham.

Damian Elliott Withers, born Aug. 23 to Dylan Elliott Withers and Brittany Barbara Purington of Brunswick. Grandparents are Amy and Jason Purington of Gardiner and Lorna and Jack Withers of Brunswick. Great-grandparents are Barbara and Bob Purington of Litchfield and Terri and Marc Charren of Greene.

