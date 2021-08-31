The future USS Lyndon B. Johnson, Bath Iron Works’ third and final Zumwalt-class destroyer, made an appearance in Portland Harbor on Tuesday during its sea trials.

The ship is 610 feet long and about 81 feet wide, and can reach speeds over 30 knots and hold a crew of 158, according to BIW’s website. Its sea trials are BIW’s chance to test the ship’s systems and identify any problems before the Navy conducts its own tests, The Times Record reported last week when the ship left Bath.

Once complete, the destroyer will sail to its new homeport in San Diego.

