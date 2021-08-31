Maine kids need time outside

We need time outside.

It’s not an option. It’s not just nice to have. We need time outdoors to be happy, healthy, connected and curious

As recently reported in the Portland Press Herald: “In Maine and across the country, the number of adolescents who attempt suicide has risen dramatically.” Add to that the burgeoning chronic disease caused by societal and behavioral norms of overly scheduled lives; limited physical activity; distanced social connection; and anxiety about our future, and you have a global health crisis at hand. However, this dangerous trajectory can be shifted by simply opening the door. We have an immediate opportunity to care for ourselves and our youth with more exposure to the natural world. Nature is an ally in our healing, and it is accessible in many forms.

Outside Magazine recently featured a story on outdoor learning. Across the United States, thousands of schools are planning to make pandemic-initiated outdoor classrooms a permanent part of their infrastructure. Schools have discovered that outdoor learning helps students stress less and focus more, and improves their overall well-being. Plus, getting students outside improves equitable access to nature.

Here in Maine we are lucky to often be proximate to nature, but that does not mean it’s accessible. We need programs, training and even requirements to keep us from sliding back into an indoor lifestyle.

Teach ME Outside is a collaborative that works to ensure that all Maine youth have access to powerful, hands-on environmental learning opportunities. And the Teens to Trails partnership with the Maine Department of Education is paying schools to start non-competitive, socially supportive outdoor clubs. We are offering a professional development Outdoor Leadership day on September 24th that is open to all school staff who want to learn how to facilitate social and emotional support in an outdoor setting.

Now at the start of school, let’s normalize outdoor time in our school days. Let’s ensure that co-curricular activities are given the same priority as competitive sports. If athletes are allowed to travel to competitions, all students should have access to field trips and outings. We can help our youth heal and thrive with time together outdoors.

Alicia Heyburn,

Executive Director,

Teens to Trails

A new Brunswick-Topsham bridge should be beautiful

About the replacement of the Brunswick/Topsham bridge, the sad truth is that the new bridge will be built, and it will be built for the minimum cost possible. While there will be some aesthetic elements included, there will likely be nothing to make passage over the bridge memorable.

I’m talking about artwork, lighting, or benches and cutouts for pedestrians. Popular in many places are statues of lions or other characters “guarding” the bridge on both sides. It really is very possible to add a few small things to a major project like this to make the new bridge something to be even more proud of.

One thing I would love to see is part of the old bridge incorporated into the new one. I’m no engineer (and frankly, I’ve never heard of this being done), but could one of the old, iron arches, (or even one side of one,) be installed somewhere on the new bridge? Or even part of an arch? Maybe pieces of the steel could be used as railings, benches or something for pedestrians?

Yes, that sad truth is inevitable; while certain groups struggle against certain defeat, the many people who love Brunswick and Topsham, and who have the will, energy and potential to make a difference, maybe wasting it chasing an old windmill. Is it possible that a private group in Maine can raise funds to “enhance” a public project? Rather than stand by and watch the wheels of progress crush our wistful visions, we could be a part of the march of progress, the same progress that saw the original bridge “desecrate” the banks of the Androscoggin River a century ago.

If the old bridge is removed, could parts of it be used to enhance public parks, the mall or areas in Brunswick and Topsham? We can either think out-of-the-box, here, or we can stay inside and be carried off to the recycling bin.

Mark Gilchrist,

Brunswick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: