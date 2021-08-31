State health officials reported 475 new cases of COVID-19 for the three-day period from Saturday through Monday, continuing a trend of heavy transmission throughout the summer.

Two additional deaths were reported as well.

The seven-day daily case average now sits at 262, compared to 176 two weeks ago and 80 cases on average this time last month.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 75,856 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 932 deaths, according to data tracked by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cases are no longer processed on weekends, which means Tuesday’s total reflects all cases from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, roughly 1 in 4 were in Penobscot County. Of Maine’s 16 counties, 10 are seeing high tranmission over the last seven days, which is defined as at least 100 cases per 100,000 people, and the other six are seeing substantial transmission, which means at least 50 cases per 100,000 people.

Per the U.S. CDC guidelines, masks are recommended in all Maine counties for public indoor settings regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

Across the country, 94 percent of all counties are seeing high virus transmission. The seven-day cases average in the U.S. was about 129,000 cases this week, which is down slightly from nearly 150,000 cases on average last week but double what it was just one month ago.

As of late last week, the average number of daily deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. was 970. That’s the highest it has been since mid-March.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Tuesday morning, but as of Monday there were 136 individuals in the hospital in Maine with COVID-19, including 69 in critical care and 28 on ventilators. Hospitalizations have more than tripled in less than a month, putting tremendous strain on the hospital system in Maine.

Vaccinations, meanwhile, have increased over the last few weeks as the delta variant has spread rapidly and as more employers and colleges have instituted vaccine mandates.

As of Tuesday, 844,033 final doses of vaccines had been administered, which accounts for 62.8 percent of all Maine residents and 71.3 percent of those 12 and older who are eligible.

The virus appears to be spreading most rapidly in areas where vaccination rates are lower. Of the five counties with rates of at least 200 cases per 100,000 people over the last seven days — Aroostook, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Somerset and Waldo — none has reached a vaccination rate of 60 percent.

This story will be updated.

