LOVELL – Clifford “Cliff” Arthur Rowe, born to Chester A. and Hannah (Martikainen) Rowe on Nov. 21, 1936, in Stoneham, Maine, passed away on Aug. 25, 2021, at Stephens Memorial Hospital in Norway, Maine. Cliff spent his early years in Stoneham, and much of his life in Lancaster, New Hampshire. He went to grade school and high school in Lancaster, graduating from the Lancaster High School. Cliff worked at Remington Rand, then Metropolitan Life Insurance Company before settling into George M. Stevens and Son Company, where he spent the majority of his career; retiring as the senior partner in the firm. Cliff met the love of his life, Elizabeth (Liz) (Diamond) Rowe in June of 1956 in Littleton, New Hampshire; introduced by Liz’s mother’s cousin. They were married on Dec. 21, 1957, at Saint Peter’s Anglican Church in Sherbrook, Quebec, Canada. They lived in Hammond, Indiana, for two years before moving back to the east coast and settling in Lancaster; where they spent the next 40 years. Upon retirement in 2000 they moved to their new family-built home on beloved Cushman Pond in Lovell, Maine. They lived in Lovell until Liz’s passing on January 1, 2015, and Cliff’s passing on August 25, 2021.Cliff was extremely active in community and church activities, singing in the church choir at the Lancaster Congregational Church of Christ and Lovell United Church of Christ, playing the drums in the Lancaster summer band, playing the role of Scout Master for the Lancaster Boy Scout Troup 219, and actively participating in the Lancaster Rotary Club. Cliff was also a longtime member of the Freemasons.One of Cliff and Liz’s favorite hobbies included travel. They travelled to fun locations such as California, Branson, Missouri, Finland, England, Ireland, and Bermuda. They also spent significant time during the winters in Florida and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.Cliff was predeceased by Liz, his parents, and Liz’s parents, Evelyn and Frederick Diamond. Cliff leaves his three sons and their families: Douglas and Marsha Rowe of Scarborough, Maine, and their daughters and husbands Jordan and Richard Barrett from Portland, Maine, and Jamie and Sam Griswold from Portland, Maine; Brian and Karen Rowe from South Worthington, Massachusetts, and their children Katlyn from Chester, Massachusetts and Caleb from Blandford, Massachusetts; Mark and Allison Rowe from Hartsville, South Carolina and their children Isaac and Bethany from Hartsville, and Isabelle from Lake George New York. Cliff also leaves his partner of four years, Jackie Scudder, of Arkport, New York. The family is so appreciative of the companionship that Jackie provided to Cliff during the past few years. A memorial service will be held at the Lovell United Church of Christ on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m.Arrangements are with Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main Street, South Paris.Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations be made to either the Stoneham Rescue Service 8 Butters Hill Road, Stoneham, ME 04231 or Stephens Memorial Hospital; specifically the Emergency Department who so gracefully and professionally attended to Cliff’s final hours on our earth. Donations can be made by using the following online link: http://www.mainehealth.org/Western-Maine-Health/Ways-To-Give/Make-A-Gift/Online-Donation or by contacting Abbie Graiver, Director of Development at 207-744-6049.

Guest Book