James A. Grover 1931 – 2021 SCARBOROUGH – James A. Grover died Aug. 26, 2021, at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough. He was born in Parlin, N.J., on Feb. 18, 1931 to parents Edwin F. Grover and Harriet Bloodgood Grover. He graduated from Sayerville High School, N.J., in 1948. He joined the U.S. Navy in July 1948 which began a 23 year Naval career. He served on many ships including the USS Bennington. Then his world began with flying in P-2 and P-3 Orions. It was his joy and passion and as a flight engineer it was especially honoring to have his name painted on one of the VP-26 crew planes. He had a very storied naval career including serving during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired in 1971. Jim then spent the next 20 years working for New England Tel/Verizon. He spent many years driving veterans for the DAV. He was a dedicated and generous member of American Legion Post 20, Brunswick. He was a dedicated and loyal friend to all of the critters in his backyard. He was also an avid gardener producing outstanding tomatoes. He was predeceased by his parents, his four brothers and his son, James A. Grover Jr. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, his daughter, Karen A. Bliss of Massachusetts, and many stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandc hildren. He was interred in Varney Cemetery, Brunswick. The dedicated care and kindness given to Jim at Mid Coast Hospital and the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough was exemplary. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where condolences may be made at stetsonsfuneralhome.com. Remembrances can be sent to Midcoast Humane or the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough.

