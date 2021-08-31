WATERVILLE — One person was taken into custody Tuesday after a shot was fired on Yeaton Street, according to police.

No one was injured, Chief Joseph Massey of the Waterville Police Department said at the scene, just north of Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Officers from Waterville, the Maine State Police and the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, along with crews from Delta Ambulance, converged on the area off First Rangeway after police began receiving calls about possible gunfire at about 3:45 p.m.

“We got a call of shots fired in the vicinity of 68 Yeaton St.,” Massey said about an hour later. “Several officers responded, and right now we are still trying to sort things out. Things are pretty chaotic. It seems like parties may be from different residences.”

Police knocked on doors and were interviewing neighbors.

“We can confirm one shot was fired,” Massey said. “We have someone right now that we do have in custody. We need to talk to that person. It’s too early to say much more about that now.”

Residents who appeared to have knowledge of what happened gathered along the street.

Just after 4:40 p.m., a woman arrived and carried a crying child from the scene. A young man carried another child into a house. The young man told a Morning Sentinel photographer someone had pulled a gun on him.

Heather Doucette, who lives across the street from 68 Yeaton St., said she heard a pop near that house and then shouting.

“I thought it was a firecracker,” said Doucette, 44. “I saw the guy across the street freaking out, so I opened the door and he went back in his house. They just moved in two or three weeks ago.”

Doucette said it appeared someone else in the neighborhood had fired the gun.

