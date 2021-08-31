The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency defines waste diversion as “The prevention and reduction of generated waste through source reduction, recycling, reuse and composting”. The ultimate goal is zero waste, which the Zero Waste Alliance defines as the “responsible production, consumption, reuse and recovery of products, packaging and materials without burning and with no discharges to land, water or air that threaten the environment or human health.”

That’s a mouthful that mostly involves buying and using products made from materials that are sustainable and are 100 percent reused, repurposed, recycled, or composted. It defines what is also called the “circular economy,” in which our products are endlessly reused or recovered and turned into new products without trash, and without new raw resources being used in the process.

Such products are uncommon in our lives so far, but, with careful shopping, more of them are becoming available every day, and we seem to be doing as well in Maine as anywhere in the country at recycling and composting what can no longer be reused or repurposed, although the U.S. as a whole is not.

The first step is perhaps the easiest one because it fits the Maine ethic. That is to simply reduce consumption. When there is less being used, there is also less waste. If we just look for reusable, or more durable products where possible, as well as rethinking whether we really need the item, we can reduce use, waste, and also the carbon footprint associated with both the use and the manufacture/transport of the product. After that, select recyclable or compostable products.

Set personal goals for your home. Note, for example, that tissues, napkins and paper towels are all compostable, as are coffee grounds and paper coffee filters. Either of the companies that provide residential organics recycling in Brunswick will take those items in their cans. When the five gallons per week that can go into the organics recycling pails is removed from our blue bags, we will find that we put the blue bags out less often. Cumulatively, smaller goals have higher success rates, so they show the greatest overall gains.

Support our state’s environmental efforts by using your own cloth shopping bags and mesh produce bags, rather than paying the bag fee the store is now required to charge for supplying them. Support the new Expanded Producer Responsibility Law that is designed to reduce and improve the quality of packaging materials. Return all returnable containers, especially the glass ones, to the redemption center, which is the best way to get those fully recycled.

Zero waste is not going to happen overnight. We all understand that, but if we chip away at it and consider the solid waste hierarchy of reduce, reuse, recycle (or compost),wWaste-to-energy, and only then using a landfill whenever we make a purchase or disposal decision, we will be well on our way to a better, and cleaner environment.

The Recycle Bin is a weekly column on what to recycle, what not to recycle, and why, in Brunswick. The public is encouraged to submit questions by email to [email protected]. Harry Hopcroft is a member of the Brunswick Recycling and Sustainability Committee.

