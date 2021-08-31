A 75-year-old Windham man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Falmouth Aug. 27, but police have shared few details about the incident.

Philip Stevens was hit by a motorist in the Hannaford supermarket parking lot on Gray Road at 11:40 a.m. and was found dead at the scene, according to police.

Police are not disclosing the driver’s identity,

“The male was hit in the parking lot; I won’t give a name but it was an older woman driving the car,” Falmouth Police Lt. Frank Soule told the Forecaster Tuesday. “We don’t know exactly how that happened, but we are working on our reconstruction, which can take several weeks.”

Police say they do not anticipate any criminal charges.

Bicycle Coalition of Maine, which monitors reports of both bicycle and pedestrian accidents, issued a statement from director Jean Sideris: “We can’t imagine how difficult this tragedy is for everyone involved. We are pleading with drivers to pay careful attention anywhere people are walking and biking, and urge vulnerable users to be vigilant around all vehicles – even in parking lots.”

According to the coalition, this was the third pedestrian killed in Maine parking lots in 2021.

Less than a month ago, two pedestrians were killed when a driver careened into an East Waterboro parking lot and killed Mark Schepis, 45, and Luke Stephenson, 12.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: