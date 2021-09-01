Sarah Standiford of South Portland, center, wears a shirt that says “Don’t mess with Texas women” as she stands with advocates for abortion rights at Monument Square in Portland on Wednesday. Standiford wore the shirt in response to a new Texas law that would drastically limit access to abortions. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer

About 50 advocates for abortion access gathered in Portland’s Monument Square on Wednesday to stand and speak out against new abortion restrictions take effect in Texas and what they called a national agenda to end access to abortions.

Some carried orange signs stating “Bans off our bodies.”

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear arguments on abortion restrictions in Mississippi, which some say is a sign the court may roll back abortion rights nationally.

