Charlie Adams, Falmouth senior, forward: A returning starter from Falmouth’s 2019 Class A championship team, Adams combines high skill level with “perpetual motion,” says Coach David Halligan.

Michael Belleau, North Yarmouth Academy senior, goalkeeper: Belleau was a Maine Soccer Coaches Association Class D South all-star in 2020. He is considered one of the top keepers in the state and helps make NYA a contender in Class D South.

Thomas Bennert, Greely junior, midfield: A tireless worker and strong defender, Bennert also directs the Rangers’ offensive attack with good technical ability. As a freshman, he helped Greely advance to the Class B South final in 2019.

Riley Cronin, York senior, defense: Cronin is the Wildcats’ only returning starter from 2019. The fast, tough center back will be counted on to fortify the defense and provide needed leadership for a young team that did not play in 2020.

Noah Flagg, Scarborough junior, defense: A second-team all-SMAA pick as a freshman in 2019, Flagg is regarded as one of the top defenders in the state and will lead what should be a strong unit for the Red Storm.

Wyatt Flibbert, Windham senior, midfield: A four-year varsity player, Flibbert has the size, speed and vision to create his own space. He is a two-year captain for a squad that many opposing coaches are mentioning as a team on the rise.

Ronan Flynn, Thornton Academy senior, midfield: As a sophomore starter in 2019, Flynn scored six goals with six assists. A creative distributor and solid defender, he’s grown physically and as a leader.

Steve Fulton, Yarmouth senior, midfield: A two-year captain and four-year varsity player, the Clippers central midfielder has the strength to ward off defenders and deliver excellent passes to create space for teammates.

Henry Hart, Waynflete senior, midfield: Hart is a dynamic player and a captain of the Flyers, who won the 2019 Class C state championship. He scored five goals in 10 games in 2020 and is one of three returning starters.

Zander Haskell, Scarborough junior, midfield/forward: One of the elite scorers in Maine, Haskell had 13 goals as a freshman and 10 in 10 games last season. He was the only sophomore named to the 2020 MSCA Southern Maine all-state team.

Josiah Irish, Gorham senior, forward: Irish is a big, fast, technical player at the top who can bury the ball with power and placement. He has improved his work rate with and without the ball over the past year, according to Coach Nick Viola.

Jose Kiala, Portland senior, goalkeeper: In his first season as the Bulldogs’ starting keeper, Kiala backbones what is expected to be a strong defense. Kiala controls his goal area with authority, is good in the air, and punts the ball well.

Tiernan Lathrop, Cape Elizabeth senior, midfield: Listed as a midfielder on Cape’s roster, the physically imposing Lathrop will play all over the field depending on need and match-up situations. He is a four-year varsity player.

Addison Mellor, Medomak Valley senior, forward: An MSCA South Class B all-star in 2020, the three-year starter is a team leader by example. His on-net accuracy in restart situations is key for the Panthers, who were 12-1-2 in 2019.

Josh Michaud, Gray-New Gloucester senior, forward: A four-year varsity player and a three-year starter, Michaud is athletic and strong. He showed in his sophomore season that he has a real knack for scoring, potting 17 goals.

Teddy Morin, Wells senior, defense: This will be Morin’s fourth season starting for Coach Patrick Udeh. The team captain has improved each year. As a free kick specialist, his ball placement can be a weapon to increase goal production.

Divin Mpinga, South Portland junior, striker: Coach Bryan Hoy says he can’t recall having a player improve in one year’s time as much as Mpinga, who was new to the team in 2020. “Most coaches won’t know him by name (right now) but they will by October,” Hoy says.

Hamza Nabi, Westbrook sophomore, midfield: As a freshman, Nabi showed his dribbling ability, field vision, and willingness to move off the ball to create opportunities for teammates. This year Coach Vince Aceto thinks Nabi will create more scoring chances for himself.

David Nzuzi, Brunswick junior, midfield: After scoring a handful of goals as a sophomore, Nzuzi is expected to put his strong foot skills to greater offensive production for the Dragons, the 2019 Class A North runner-up.

Jeffrey Painchaud, Bonny Eagle senior, midfield: A third-year varsity player and team captain who contributed three goals as a sophomore in 2019, Painchaud can set up teammates and control the action in the middle of the field.

Emmet Schuele, Cheverus senior, midfield: Schuele is a lanky third-year varsity player who can grind on defense and has the offensive skills to take on players one-on-one. He teams with fellow senior Brady Hoglund to form a strong midfield.

Keigan Shea, Freeport senior, midfield: Look for Shea, a three-year starter, to be in several different positions during the course of a game – but always in the middle of the field. The team captain is one of Freeport’s best defenders and could be a key goal scorer, too.

Adilson Vidal, Deering junior, midfielder: A top player for the Rams since his freshman season, Vidal could be ready for a breakout year. This summer he was offered spots on two MLS-affiliated academy training programs (Colorado and Houston), according to Coach Joel Costigan.

Kurtis Voter, Sanford senior, defense: A four-year varsity player and a three-year captain for the Spartans, Voter earned second-team SMAA honors as a sophomore in 2019. He is dangerous as a scorer on set plays.

Trevor Wozny, Marshwood senior, midfielder: A three-year varsity player, Wozny can score out of his central midfield position (six goals as a sophomore in 2019), act as a playmaker. He is also the Hawks’ best defender.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »