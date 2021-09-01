SACO — “Yellow means red.”

That phrase sent shudders through high school athletic departments in York County in the fall of 2020. Before the school year began, York County was designated “yellow” on the Maine Department of Education’s green-yellow-red advisory for risk of community transmission of COVID-19. At that time, a yellow designation by DOE meant schools were not allowed to hold any practices or games.

York County teams were sidelined until Oct. 19, more than a month after the rest of the state had begun practicing. Teams scrambled to get started and then play games.

And, according to several boys’ soccer coaches in York County, the effects of having a fall season that lasted barely three weeks will widen what had already been a competitive imbalance with their peers in Cumberland County, possibly for years to come. York County soccer teams typically are fighting an uphill battle against the top Cumberland County programs, which have larger youth-feeder programs, more club-level players per team and higher expectations for success.

Consider Thornton Academy’s case. Andrew Carlson’s team trained for two weeks last fall, then “played a scrimmage against Kennebunk that was essentially, ‘Let’s have fun,'” he said. Thornton never got in another game.

“This is my 22nd year and, listen, (2020) wasn’t a season,” Carlson said. “And I would say that was probably true for all of York County. I was talking to Ben (Deschene, Marshwood’s coach), and it’s our feeling that York County, when it comes to fall sports, is at a definite disadvantage to Cumberland County this fall, and probably the next two falls.”

Ronan Flynn, a senior midfielder at Thornton Academy, agreed last season was disappointing.

“The two weeks of practice and one game, compared to 10 games for some teams, didn’t seem like much,” he said.

Deschene said last fall slowed down the growth of his program. Marshwood, compared to other York County boys’ soccer teams, was relatively lucky. The Hawks played five games, winning each. But two were against smaller Traip Academy. Deschene split his 50-player program in half last year, with the juniors and seniors on varsity and sophomores and freshmen on JV.

“We’re missing a year where we got to evaluate talent and who took the next step,” Deschene said.

Because of the truncated season in 2020, York County coaches are taking longer this fall to evaluate their talent and pick their varsity players. In turn, gelling as a cohesive, defined unit is also slowed.

“Coach has told us we might not have a complete varsity roster until two or three weeks into the regular season,” Flynn said. “You’ve got to think growth and it’s not going to come straight off the bat.”

Most Cumberland County teams played 10 games, with schedules designed to optimize competitiveness.

“I really don’t think there is a hangover for us from last fall,” said Portland Coach Rocky Frenzilli.

Since state soccer tournaments began in 1970, only eight boys’ soccer teams from strictly York County schools have won a regional title. Sanford in 1999 is the only Class A regional champ. From 1990-96, Marshwood and York High each won three Class B regional titles and combined for five state titles. Traip Academy in Kittery won the Class C title in 2006.

“Even before the pandemic, there was a pecking order,” said Carlson, the Thornton coach. “We don’t have a lot (of players) who play 12 months a year, so when you lose (the 2020) summer and last fall, two key developmental periods, that’s very important for individual improvement.”

York High was the school most impacted. The Wildcats did not play a game or even get a full-team practice. York’s administration decided to stick to its in-school cohort approach on the athletic field.

“We acknowledge that we didn’t have a season but we don’t spend a whole lot of time thinking about it or worrying about it,” said York Coach Julie Johnson.

Johnson said she is emphasizing different things during the preseason and focusing on repetition – of instruction, key messages and skill work. “The majority of the kids on the field haven’t heard the messages,” she said.

Having more players in the mix, learning together, doesn’t have to be seen as a disadvantage, said Thornton Academy junior midfielder Harris Stoddard.

“I think it was just basically a year’s break,” he said. “I’m not too worried. It’s going to be a fun year. We actually get to play.”

