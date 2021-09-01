Two cats were rescued unharmed by first responders after an electrical fire broke out at Point Neck Condominiums Wednesday morning.

According to Rob Couture of South Portland Fire Rescue, first responders arrived at 317 Preble St. to find smoke was visible at the rear of a multi-family, two-story condo, and crews were informed by other residents that they heard a smoke detector and saw flames on the first floor. They also said the owner of the unit was not at home but two cats were inside.

The blaze appeared to have originated in a tabletop fan and was quickly extinguished, Couture said. The home is not habitable due to moderate fire, smoke and water damage on the first floor, and smoke damage on the second.

