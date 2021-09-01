WHERE: Alfond Stadium, Orono

KICKOFF: 7 p.m.

WEB: FloSports

ALL-TIME SERIES: Delaware leads, 24-11

LAST MEETING: March 6, 2021, won by Delaware, 37-0

KEY STAT: 20 returning starters for Maine from the spring season.

OUTLOOK: The game ultimately comes down to one thing: Maine’s ability to stop the Delaware offense. The Blue Hens are loaded. RB DeJoun Lee, who returned the opening kickoff of the spring season for a touchdown against Maine, is the returning Colonial Athletic Assoication Offensive Player of the Year, and QB Nolan Henderson was the CAA first-team quarterback last spring. Maine must pressure Henderson and shut down the run, two things the Black Bears struggled with last spring when they allowed 212 rushing yards per game and had only two sacks. Transfers Xavier Mitchell, Austin Chambers, Ray Miller, Brian Lee and Vince Thomas could provide the edge Maine needs.

The Black Bears offense, led by QB Joe Fagnano (17 touchdowns, three interceptions in his career), is going to score points. Fagnano has a talented receiving corps, led by Andre Miller (19.3 yards per catch for his career) and Devin Young (who opted out of the spring season). But Maine is also going to have to run the ball effectively. Look for Elijah Barnwell and Freddie Brock to carry the load, with Brock providing the big-play threat. Maine has an experienced offensive line, which should give Fagnano with time to pass and open holes for the backs.

OF NOTE: Maine will be without senior cornerback Katley Joseph indefinitely after he suffered a knee injury in practice. He’s being replaced in the starting lineup by redshirt freshman Kolubah Peewee, Jr. The Black Bears are still without senior cornerback Shaquille St-Lot, who is recovering from a knee injury suffered last November. … Maine has won six of the last 10 meetings between the teams, including the last two in Orono. … The Blue Hens are ranked fifth in the preseason FCS Coaches Poll, as well as fifth in the STATS preseason poll and sixth in the HERO Sports preseason Top 25. … In the CAA preseason poll, Delaware was ranked second behind James Madison, while Maine was picked ninth. … The Black Bears have won their last four home openers and seven of eight. Overall, Maine is 63-58-5 in home openers.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: