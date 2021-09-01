Library seeks input on how to better serve community

Raymond Village Library is conducting a brief survey to identify areas in which the town would like to improve its mission and focus in the community. Your voice matters in this important time of gathering input. Take the five-minute survey online at the library website and let the library know what they are doing well, where they could improve and how they could grow their services.

New PTO website

The Raymond Schools PTO has a new website that provides parents with one handy place to find events, sign-ups and scholarships. Visit raymondschoolspto.com and see how you can get involved with your family, your kids, or volunteer your time to help.

Country concert

The Raymond Arts Alliance is proud to present Denny Breau. The youngest inductee in the history of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame, Denny Breau started playing guitar when he was 9 years old and was performing professionally by his early teens. During more than 30 years as a full-time musician, he has performed with many well-known artists and has long been in demand as a studio musician. Breau will be playing at 7 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Raymond Village Community Church. Admission is free, suggested donation is $10. For more information, visit dennybreau.com.

Writer’s group

The Lakes Region Writer’s Guild has been meeting on alternate Fridays through the summer. Come enjoy the camaraderie of listening to other writers’ works (and challenges) while sharing your own if and as you like. Writing exercises are offered as time allows, as well as the sharing of resources for aspiring writers.

This summer’s series has been led by Leah Stetson, a gifted writer with a passion for Gothic romance and a longtime member of LRWG. Stetson’s work “My Glacial Erratic” received an honorable mention in Fish Anthology 2020, of Co. Cork, Ireland, as well as a high compliment by U.S. Poet Laureate (2001-2003) Billy Collins, who singled out the poem out for being “very imaginative and engaging.” Donations of $3 per meeting are appreciated.

Church supper

Raymond Village Community Church will be hosting a pot roast supper Saturday, Sept. 11. The dinner will include a selection of pot roast and gravy, potatoes, green beans, carrots, a roll and a brownie for $12. Note that payment is cash or check only, no credit cards. Also remember that this summer, meals are takeout only. Raymond Village Community Church is taking orders for meals for pickup between 5 and 6:30 p.m. that Saturday. They will be hot and ready to take home. Order in advance by calling the office at 655-7749 and leave a message with your name, number of meals and time you will pick up. If you prefer, you can send an email to [email protected] with the information. Save the date for the final church supper of 2021 on Oct. 9.

Impact of social media

The final course in the series EmpowerME, a community afternoon series on health empowerment, will be from 2-3 p.m. Sept. 15 on the topic of “The Impact of ‘Social Media.'” Recent studies indicate a huge correlation between today’s social media use and anxiety, metering and self-harm. This class will explore the brain science of social media, the short- and long-term effects, and ways to reduce use and anxiety. RSVP to [email protected]

Alissa Messer can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: