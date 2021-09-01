The navy blue angels have arrived. They are also flying dangerously low with unhealthy noise and vibrations levels.

The new aircraft that are being flown are much larger, more expensive and much louder than aircraft of the past.

We claim to be dealing with a respiratory issue and now the navy blue angels will happily release more jet fuel contamination into the atmosphere for humans to breath in the name of fun.

This air show coming this weekend is billed as entertainment when in reality it creates a health issue and wastes taxpayers’ money. Check out the price for one of these aircraft.

Joseph Ciarrocca,

Brunswick

