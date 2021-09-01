The problem with the world today is that we lost a few pronouns in the English language. People only know me, myself and I. What happened to you, we and us?
This is evident in the people who will not get the COVID vaccination. Why can’t they realize that the vaccination not only protects themselves but also the rest of us? Their decision not to be vaccinated does not only effect them but others as well. Why are they not thinking of others?
You would think, when they see the unvaccinated people who have become sick with the COVID, that would be a wakeup call to the unvaccinated to get their shots. Also, in today’s world, there is no respect shown toward one another. Why? Because our leaders show no respect toward one another.
For those who are not vaccinated, please open your mind and eyes. Think about and look around at how many people are suffering and have died from this horrible COVID 19. If you won’t do it for yourself, please do it for others. Your loved ones and other people’s loved ones, as well as all people.
We need to bring back you, we and us, and we need to show respect toward one another.
Patty Fortula-Kohn
South Portland
