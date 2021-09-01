Maine Medical Center’s nurses’ union accused hospital management Wednesday of heightening workplace risks by withdrawing benefits that were put in place to protect employees earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Included among the changes is a provision to no longer give quarantine pay to employees who are exposed to COVID-19 in the community or at home. Those employees will be required to use their own paid time off or, if they can, work from home. Also, Maine Med is no longer allowing employees who are pregnant to go on paid leave after the 37th week of pregnancy through when they give birth.

Madison Light, a Maine Med nurse, said at a news conference outside the hospital on Wednesday, that nurse and other health care workers are “exhausted, frustrated and stretched to their physical and emotional limits.” Nurses at Maine Med voted to form a union in late April.

“Last year, Maine Med did some really good things. Things that protected us and our patients and made life a little better under incredibly difficult circumstances,” Light said. “Over the past couple of weeks, Maine Med has told us that they are ending all of these protections, not just for nurses, but for all Maine Med employees.”

Light said that they were told that since health care workers are now required to be vaccinated under a state mandate, that the worker protections “are no longer necessary.”

“But as nurses, we know that vaccines, as critical as they are to ending this pandemic, are not a silver bullet,” Light said. “And we also know that, in the middle of a spike of infections, from a fast-moving variant, this is not the time to remove the protections that have helped both staff and patients here.”

Maine Med management said it did not have an immediate response to the nurses’ concerns but would issue a statement later Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »