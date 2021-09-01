BANGOR — An Ohio man who’d been drinking alcohol and had loaded firearms in a rented pickup truck was arrested over the weekend in Acadia National Park, rangers said.
Rangers used a stun gun when he tried to run away during his arrest on Saturday.
Police seized three guns, two of which were loaded, the Bangor Daily News reported.
The man did not have a concealed weapons permit when park rangers found the three guns, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.
State law requires that any visitor to Acadia who is in possession of a firearm either have a concealed weapons permit with them, or to have that firearm be “rendered temporarily inoperable or packed, cased or stored in a manner that prevents its ready use.”
The man’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message.
