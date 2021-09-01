PHOENIX — Blake Snell blew through seven no-hit innings, making things tough on the Arizona batters – and his own manager.

San Diego skipper Jayce Tingler pulled Snell after 107 pitches with a no-hitter in progress Tuesday night, and the Diamondbacks broke up the bid in the eighth during the Padres’ 3-0 victory.

“It’s not what you want to do,” Tingler said. “But I felt it was the right thing to do.”

Pinch-hitter David Peralta blooped a one-out single to shallow left field off reliever Pierce Johnson for the Diamondbacks’ first hit.

Snell was disappointed he didn’t finish the game, but didn’t blame his manager for cutting his solo no-hit bid short, especially with the Padres in the middle of an intense playoff race.

“There’s a lot of things I need to do better to allow myself the opportunity to get to the ninth and be able to finish it,” Snell said. “107 pitches through seven … it’s going to be pretty tough to say, ‘let’s go’ unless we’re at the end of the season and it’s all or nothing.”

Mark Melancon gave up two singles in the ninth before striking out Pavin Smith for his 36th save. The Padres were trying for the ninth no-hitter in the big leagues this season, which would have broken a record set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was allowed.

Snell (7-5) struck out 10 and walked two but the pitches piled up. The performance came just six days after he threw a season-high 122 pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tingler’s decision was certainly understandable, but the sizable Padres crowd at Arizona’s Chase Field booed Tingler for the decision after Johnson came into the game and booed even more after Peralta’s single.

It’s the second time in less than a year that Snell has been pulled from the mound during a stellar outing. He was rolling in Game 6 of the World Series last season for the Tampa Bay Rays before Kevin Cash controversially made the decision to take him out of the game.

The Dodgers ended up rallying to win the game and the championship.

FORMER ALL-STAR PITCHERS John Smoltz and Al Leiter will not appear in the studios of the MLB Network after refusing to receive a coronavirus vaccine, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Washington Post.

The network instituted a vaccine mandate for all employees at its Secaucus, New Jersey, campus that went into effect Sept.1. Smoltz and Leiter will continue to appear on the network’s studio programming remotely.

Smoltz, a Hall of Famer, is still expected to travel and call the division series for the network, which does not mandate vaccines for broadcasters calling games on-site. An MLB Network spokesman declined to comment on the record. A representative for Smoltz did not return a message seeking a request for comment.

A spokesman for the New York Mets, for whom Leiter is an adviser, did not reply to an email seeking comment from Leiter.

Smoltz is also the lead analyst on Fox Sports’s baseball coverage, calling games alongside star play-by-play announcer Joe Buck. A network spokesperson said Smoltz’s role calling games for that network, including the remainder of the regular season, championship series and World Series, will remain the same. Buck, through a representative, declined to comment.

BRAVES: All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves fouled a ball off his left knee in the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers and had to be carried off the field Tuesday night.

The team said X-rays were negative. Albies was facing an 0-2 count against Walker Buehler when he suddenly went down, clutching his knee.

Manager Brian Snitker and a trainer came out to check on Albies, who stayed on the ground. Albies was carried back to the dugout when it became apparent he couldn’t put any weight on his leg. Albies is batting .260 for the NL East-leading Braves. He leads the National League in extra base hits with 63. He was hitless in his first two at-bats when he got hurt.

POSTPONED: The Philadelphia Phillies’ game at the Washington Nationals scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed because of rain as the remnants of Hurricane Ida passed through the Mid-Atlantic.

The game, the NL East rivals’ final meeting this year, will be made up Thursday at 1:05 p.m.

METS: The New York Mets say they are “surprised and deeply disappointed” to learn acting general manager Zack Scott was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated.

Scott was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York. Police found him asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said. He said Scott refused a breathalyzer test.

Scott, 44, was booked and released and is due in court Thursday morning.

The Mets said Wednesday that Scott was at a fundraiser for the team’s Amazin’ Mets Foundation at owner Steve Cohen’s house in Connecticut on Monday night, which was also attended by players. Scott left when the event ended around 8:30 or 9 p.m.

“We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott,” the Mets said in a statement. “We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps.”

Scott was hired as the Mets’ assistant general manager last offseason to work under close friend and former colleague Jared Porter. Scott was promoted to acting GM in January after Porter was fired following revelations that he sent sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while working for the Chicago Cubs.

MARINERS: The Seattle Mariners have promoted GM Jerry Dipoto to president of baseball operations and signed Manager Scott Servais to a multiyear contract extension, keeping the pair locked in to see oversee the completion of the franchise rebuild started three years ago.

Seattle has the longest postseason drought of any team in North American sports in the four major leagues, last reaching the postseason in 2001.

Dipoto, who also received a multiyear extension as part of his promotion, has rebuilt the Mariners farm system with a bevy of top prospects, some of which have become contributors this season.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

CARDINALS 5, REDS 4: Paul Goldschmidt gave St. Louis the lead with his second homer of the game as the Cardinals tightened up the NL wild-card race with a win at Cincinnati in the opener of a doubleheader.

The Reds entered the day tied with San Diego for the second NL wild card, 2 1/2 games ahead of St. Louis and Philadelphia.

The Cardinals trailed 4-3 before Goldschmidt drove his third homer of the series into the last section of seats in deep right-center with Tommy Edman on first base.

