The NFL Players Association said it will open an investigation into comments made Tuesday by Jacksonville Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer, who said that the team considered players’ vaccination status while making its roster decisions.

“This is a concern and we are going to look into it,” George Atallah, the NFLPA’s assistant executive director of external affairs, said Tuesday night.

The Jaguars and other NFL teams trimmed their rosters to 53 active players each by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Meyer said that players’ potential availability – based on vaccination status – was among the issues considered by the Jaguars.

“Everyone was considered,” Meyer said at a news conference. “That was part of the production. Let’s start talking about this and then also: Is he vaccinated or not? Can I say that that was a decision-maker? It was certainly in consideration.”

The NFL did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

In May, a representative of the league office called Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane to reinforce to him that a player cannot be released based solely on vaccination status, a person familiar with the situation said at the time. That was after Beane made comments in a radio interview about a hypothetical scenario involving releasing an unvaccinated player.

Unvaccinated players are tested daily for the coronavirus, under the protocols developed by the league and the NFLPA. Vaccinated players and team staffers will be tested weekly, under the updated protocols for the regular season that were sent to the teams Monday by the league.

Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said last week that unvaccinated players were testing positive for the virus at a rate seven times higher than vaccinated players. Unvaccinated players also are subject to five-day quarantines if they’re identified as high-risk close contacts to an individual who tests positive. Vaccinated players are exempt from quarantines based on contact tracing.

The NFL said last week that it is interested in a vaccine requirement for all players, but the NFLPA has not consented to that.

Meyer pointed Tuesday to the NFL’s stringent rules regarding unvaccinated players in citing the fact that standout pass rusher Josh Allen missed a pair of preseason games after having been placed on the Jaguars’ COVID-19 reserve list.

“Josh Allen’s never had it (COVID),” Meyer said. “He’s not played in two weeks. So he’s never had COVID. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but he’s never had COVID. So that’s pretty punitive.”

SAINTS GAME MOVED: The New Orleans Saints will play their season opener in Jacksonville after being displaced by Hurricane Ida. Instead of playing in the Superdome for the Sept. 12 opener against the Green Bay Packers, the Saints will host the game at the home of the Jaguars, the NFL announced Wednesday.

While the Superdome appears to have been spared significant damage from the powerful Category 4 hurricane, there are logistical challenges with staffing an NFL game there in the near future because of the widespread damage in the New Orleans area.

The Saints evacuated before the storm to North Texas, and have practiced this week at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. They are remaining in Texas for workouts next week, and will travel to Jacksonville the day before the season opener.

