PORTLAND – “Jacquie” Libby passed away peacefully in Portland on Wednesday August 25, 2021 surrounded by people who love and adore her.Born in Washington DC to John and Lucile (Shorey) Libby, Jacquie spent many of her summers in Maine and moved here early in her adult life. She had a love of travel on a shoestring budget and her passport has many stamps.An alum of the University of southern Maine, Jacquie went on to be a special education teacher and reading tutor, as well as a grant writer for many nonprofits and charities. Jacquie was a cofounder of the Maine Women’s Fund, and instrumental in advocating for the poor and disabled with We Who Care. Jacquie was also a wealth of knowledge as a chair of the John Libby Family Association, and very involved with her community at St Luke’s Cathedral. Jacquie’s advocacy work, selflessness, and spiritual faith are enough to leave a legacy. However to those who knew Jacquie, especially her children and grandchildren, she was above all a beacon of guiding light, our conscience, the reigning example of unconditional love, our holiday cheer, and a sense of hope and humor that survived against all odds.She is survived by her beloved children John Stephens and Marion Libby; and her granddaughters Chelsea Stephens and Lucile Timiney. Services to be announced at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

