The automotive industry is being turned upside down with efforts to electrify vehicles rapidly and en masse. People across the country are excited about the technology and thrilled to take individual action to reduce emissions, while others may still have trepidations about purchasing an electric vehicle and have questions about this transition.

September will be all about EVs as we bring you some exciting EV events and provide you with EV resources and information all month long:

Sept. 10 – Coffee & Climate with the One Climate Future team.

Each month Portland and South Portland’s Sustainability Departments come together to host a conversation and Q&A for the public. The conversations focus on actions community members can take as a part of our transition to a low-carbon future; and this month the topic will be electric vehicles.

Join us from 9 to 10 a.m. on Zoom (https://bit.ly/2Wm4iIK) to hear about EV and EV charging projects in both cities, as well as our guest speaker, Molly Siegel from Efficiency Maine Trust, who will discuss Efficiency Maine’s EV incentives, rebates and resources.

Sept. 26 – National Drive Electric Week Event at South Portland Community Center.

Annually, prospective EV drivers, EV enthusiasts, and EV dealers congregate at a National Drive Electric Week event and this year, we are hosting.

The event will feature opportunities to ride and drive brand new EVs of many different model types and hear first-hand accounts from EV owners. The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. in the Nelson Road parking lot of the South Portland Community Center.

Stay tuned throughout the month of September as we release a series of articles about EVs. Each week will be a little different, from a market overview of available EV models, to a Charging 101 that gives the lowdown on how EV charging will fit into your life, and, finally, a history of electric vehicles to learn how we got to where we are today.

The Electric Vehicle Wave.

Be sure to sign up for the One Climate Future newsletter (https://bit.ly/37Edaw5), which is released each month in tandem with our Coffee & Climate events. September’s newsletter will ride the electric vehicle wave, sharing local electric vehicle happenings, resources and information, including an exciting Electric Vehicle Charging Grant that is available for South Portland businesses.

