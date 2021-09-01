A Rockport man has pleaded guilty to a 2017 quadruple homicide in Massachusetts.

Orion Krause, 26, of Rockport, pleaded guilty in Lowell Superior Court to four charges of second degree murder in connection with the murder of his grandparents, mother and a home healthcare worker who was caring for his grandparents at their home in Groton, Mass.

Judge Kenneth W. Salinger sentenced Krause to life in prison with parole eligibility at 25 years.

“The resolution of this case today in no way can erase the incalculable loss felt by the family and friends of these victims,” said Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan in a news release Wednesday. “Following the 2017 murder, the entire Groton community mourned the loss of Elizabeth and Frank Lackey, Elizabeth Krause and Bertha Mae Parker. We continue to have them in our thoughts today as this case comes to a close.”

Krause traveled to the Boston area from Rockport on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, according to the district attorney’s office. The following day he and his mother, Elizabeth Krause, traveled together to visit his grandparents, the Lackeys, at their home in Groton.

At some point following his arrival at the home, Krause attacked his family and his grandparents’ health aid, Parker, using a baseball bat. Krause then fled the home and was located by police at a neighbor’s home nearby, where he was arrested.

