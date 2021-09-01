The New England Arab American Organization will be sponsoring a free event in Standish that focuses on stopping hate crime.

“No Doubt: How to be an Active Bystander” will be held at St. Joseph’s College of Maine from 2-5 p.m. Sept. 7 and include training on how to safely intervene while witnessing acts of hate. There will also be a panel discussionto address the issue of hate crime.

Representatives from immigrants organizations and the Portland-based domestic violence nonprofit Through These Doors will be present.

The event will take place in the Alford Auditorium. The New England Arab American Organization asks participants to register through Eventbrite. Registered attendees will receive information about parking and the college’s COVID-19 policy.

“As we approach the 20th anniversary of 9/11, many organizations serving racial, ethnic and religious minorities fear backlash,” Melinda Thomas, project manager at the New England Arab American Organization, said. “Arab and Asian communities especially fear that anti-immigrant, pro-white America rhetoric may spark acts of hate.”

