The Scarborough Kiwanis Club’s 34th annual Kids Fishing Derby is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11, at Bayley’s Camping Resort, 275 Pine Point Road, Scarborough.
The event is free for children ages 4-15. Adults are encouraged to bring non-perishable food to donate to the Scarborough Food Pantry.
Live bait only will be used in the derby; worms will be available for purchase. Prizes will be awarded for largest trout and bass caught in three age categories, plus drawings for other prizes. Children will receive free T-shirts while supplies last.
For more information, contact the club [email protected] or visit scarboroughkiwanis.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Rockport man pleads guilty to quadruple homicide in Massachusetts
-
Varsity Maine
2021 high school girls soccer preview: Experience roams large on the Midcoast
-
Local & State
Man found with loaded guns in truck at Acadia National Park
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Reward in 1999 disappearance case now at $20,000
-
Sports
College football preview: Delaware at UMaine