The Scarborough Kiwanis Club’s 34th annual Kids Fishing Derby is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11, at Bayley’s Camping Resort, 275 Pine Point Road, Scarborough.

The event is free for children ages 4-15. Adults are encouraged to bring non-perishable food to donate to the Scarborough Food Pantry.

Live bait only will be used in the derby; worms will be available for purchase. Prizes will be awarded for largest trout and bass caught in three age categories, plus drawings for other prizes. Children will receive free T-shirts while supplies last.

For more information, contact the club [email protected] or visit scarboroughkiwanis.org.

