South Portland Fire Rescue is holding a memorial for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at 260 Main St., Cash Corner Fire Station.

Police, fire and other city officials will speak at the hour-long event, and there will be on-air announcements made by the dispatch center to recognize the times that the twin towers at the World Trade Center were struck. After the memorial, on-duty personnel will continue to mark other significant times of the day, including the collapse times of both buildings with apparatus displays and salutes.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: