South Portland Fire Rescue is holding a memorial for the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at 260 Main St., Cash Corner Fire Station.

Police, fire and other city officials will speak at the hour-long event, and there will be on-air announcements made by the dispatch center to recognize the times that the twin towers at the World Trade Center were struck. After the memorial, on-duty personnel will continue to mark other significant times of the day, including the collapse times of both buildings with apparatus displays and salutes.

filed under:
9/11, Forecaster briefs, south portland maine

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles