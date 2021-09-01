Maine health officials reported 433 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest single-day total in four months.

Two additional deaths were reported as well.

The seven-day daily case average increased to 283, up from 173 two weeks ago and from 79 cases on average this time last month, according to data tracked by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC spokesman Robert Long said this week that the state has been receiving a high volume of test results each day and hasn’t been able to process them all in a 24-hour period. That means each daily count might reflect positive tests over multiple days.

All 16 Maine counties are seeing either substantial or high virus transmission, which is defined by the U.S. CDC as at least 50 or 100 cases, respectively, per 100,000 people over the last seven days. That means masks are recommended in all indoor public settings in Maine regardless of vaccination status.

Piscataquis County, which has the second lowest vaccination rate of any county, added 37 new cases on Wednesday and its seven-day case rate of 399 per 100,000 people is the state’s highest. Aroostook County, which has a vaccination rate well below the state’s overall rate, added 69 cases Wednesday and its seven-day rate increased to 310 per 100,000 people.

There have now been 76,289 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 934 deaths since the pandemic reached Maine in March 2020. Both remain among the lowest per capita of any state even with the recent surge, which is crippling every other state as well.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Wednesday, but as of Tuesday there were 142 individuals in the hospital with COVID-19, including 66 in critical care and 23 on ventilators. In less than a month, total hospitalizations have tripled and the number of people in critical care has reached levels not seen since winter.

Hospitalizations often lag behind case spikes by at least two weeks, so there is growing concern that things could get worse.

As for vaccinations, the state continues to see a steady increase in daily doses administered over the last few weeks, likely in response to both the delta variant and to an increasing number of vaccine mandates. As of Wednesday, 845,675 final doses had been administered, accounting for 62.9 percent of all residents and 71.4 percent of those 12 and older who are eligible.

Last week, the state averaged 2,462 shots per day, the highest daily average since mid-June and a 10-percent increase over the previous week, according to CDC data. However, gaps persist among young Mainers and residents of rural counties who have yet to get vaccinated.

The U.S. CDC on Tuesday asked unvaccinated Americans not to travel during the upcoming Labor Day weekend. New cases are averaging about 160,000 per day in the U.S., the highest since January.

