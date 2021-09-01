GRAY — Julianne Cook had a goal and three assists as St. Dominic beat Gray-New Gloucester on Wednesday on opening day for the field hockey season.

Cook set up Lorelei Bonnie for St. Dom’s first goal, and then Cook followed with goal on an Emily Andrews assist, providing the Saints with a 2-0 advantage.

Andrews scored the first of her two goals with Cook’s assistance as the Saints opened a 3-0 lead heading into the second quarter.

The senior forward’s handiwork was all over the Saints’ four goals during their 2021 season opener against Gray-New Gloucester on Wednesday. The senior scored a goal and assisted on the other three in St. Dom’s 4-0 win over Gray-NG.

Andrews scored her second goal on Cook’s third assist in the third quarter for a 4-0 lead.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 5, POLAND 1: Jade Blood scored a pair of goals to lead the Raiders over the Knights at Poland.

Eliza Thorive and Grace Murley each had a goal and an assist for Fryeburg, and Olivia Towne added the other goal and Camden Jones notched two assists.

Bri Velilla scored Poland’s goal. Emma Moreau made 17 saves.

MT. ARARAT 2, LEWISTON 1: Belle Hemond scored with 12:23 left in the fourth quarter to push the Eagles past the Blue Devils at Lewiston.

Paige Witwicki gave Mt. Ararat a 1-0 lead in the third quarter. Audrey Marchildon assisted on both Eagles goals and Piper Cohen made five saves.

Reese Maynard tied the game in the third quarter on an assist from Kelsey Westleigh. Kim McLaughlin made three saves for Lewiston.

MORSE 2, GARDINER 1: Dylan Barr scored her second goal of the game just over three minutes into the fourth quarter to give the Shipbuilders a win at Gardiner.

Grace Hawkes made 11 saves in the victory.

Barr opened the scoring when she grabbed a rebound and scored after a save by Gardiner goalie Grace Deering in the first half.

Gardiner tied the game in the third when freshman Taryn Nichols made a nice move around Haley Kirkpatrick and fired a shot into the left corner of the cage.

Tony Blasi of the Sun Journal and Eli Canfield of the Times Record contributed to this report.

