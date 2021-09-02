When you own property, one of the big decisions you’ll have to make is whether or not to sell. It’s a big decision because selling your land might be the best financial move for you and your family – but it also means that all those memories and moments will soon belong to someone else.

No matter what option you choose, there are ways to add value back to your land without selling it. In this article, Damon Becnel covers some creative things that can help bring joy back in owning a piece of the earth while simultaneously adding more value than ever before!

Add a garden to your property

A well-tended garden not only adds beauty to your land it also helps you connect with nature. Adding a garden is one of the best ways to add value back to your property without ever selling it!

You can find seeds and planters at most big-box retail stores. Or, if you’re feeling crafty, try planting some veggies in an old barrel or even a reclaimed tire for that DIY feel.

Along with adding value to your land, gardening is an extremely valuable life skill. Not only do you learn how to start a seed from the ground up, but it also teaches responsibility and patience – two things that every homeowner needs!

Plant trees and shrubs that will provide privacy as well as shade for the house

Need a little shade in your backyard? Who doesn’t? Planting some trees and shrubs will not only help you create a shady space where the kids can play all day in summer, but it will also provide privacy for your house.

If you’re looking to add value back to your land without selling it – planting trees is one of the best ways! Not only does adding plants to your property make it feel more like home, but trees will also increase the value of your land.

Along with providing shade for your house and increasing the value of your property, planting a tree or two is one way to save money on air conditioning! It’s a win-win all around!

Plant flowers or other plants in front of the home for curb appeal

Curb appeal is important for any homeowner. Neighbors and potential buyers are more likely to be attracted to a property with vibrant colors in the front yard than one that looks like it has been abandoned for years – even if both homes have equally great square footage inside!

Instead of getting rid of all of the plants, why not plant some flowers or plants? Adding plants makes the property look nicer and also adds value to the land without ever selling it!

Along with making your property more attractive for buyers and surrounding neighbors, planting flowers or other plants is a great way to bring nature closer. It’s one of those things you’ll never regret doing because it will make you happy in the long run!

Create an outdoor living space by adding a deck, patio, or porch to enjoy outside time

No matter how big your property is, there’s always room for some outdoor living space. These additions can be as simple or extravagant as you want to make them! You could add a little something like a porch swing and enjoy the afternoon breeze on hot summer days. Or if you have more time and budget – consider adding an in-ground pool or even a hot tub!

Install a fence around your property to create more privacy and security

Need a little more privacy other than the shrubs? A fence can add value and privacy! A fence is also a great way to create more security – both from intruders and wild animals. A good fence can be an investment for your future, not just because of the added privacy, but it will increase the value of your land without ever selling it!

Aside from increased security and privacy, fencing around your property also makes you feel more at home. It’s a great way to make your property feel like it belongs to you without having to sell!

Replace old windows with new ones for increased energy efficiency and better insulation

Old windows can be a real energy suck. Not only do they let in more heat and cold, but the older they become harder to find replacement parts. Adding new windows is an investment that will pay for itself over time by increasing your home’s efficiency as well as adding value back to your land without selling it!

If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to add value back to your land without selling it, new windows are the perfect investment. Not only will they make your home more energy-efficient, but it also looks better!

The steps for adding value to your land without selling it are simple yet will provide a huge payoff in the long run. Damon Becnel hopes this information helps you think about what you can do with your property and provides some ideas that may not have been on your radar before.

