Edgecomb Community Church, UCC, will host the Rev. Lawrence Krewson of Georgia during its service on Sept. 5.

Krewson filled in from January to June of this year the last Sunday of each month via pre-recorded services he taped from his home in Georgia. He will be visiting friends in Maine in September and agreed to lead the worship service in person this time.

Krewson graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social sciences from Florida Southern College in 1972 and served for three years as an officer in the Army. He later earned a master’s of divinity degree from Candler School of Theology and then served one year as an intern chaplain in the Atlanta Federal Penitentiary.

In 1978, he was ordained as a deacon in the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church and received full ordination as an elder in 1982. He served in the Florida Conference for 25 years, and the past 17 years he has been a chaplain for Hope Hospice in Fort Myers. Florida. He recently retired in October of 2020 and now resides in Hiawasee, Georgia.

Edgecomb Community Church holds services each Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. The second and fourth Sundays worship is in the form of a Celtic Prayer Service with an 8:30 a.m. breakfast served before the 9:30 a.m. service. All are welcome.

