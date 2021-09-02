LEWISTON — Belle Hemond scored with 12:23 left in the fourth quarter to push Mt. Ararat past Lewiston 2-1 in field hockey action Wednesday.

Paige Witwicki gave Mt. Ararat (1-0) the initial lead in the third quarter. Audrey Marchildon assisted on both Eagles goals and Piper Cohen made five saves in net.

Reese Maynard tied the game in the third quarter on an assist from Kelsey Westleigh. Kim McLaughlin made three saves for Lewiston (0-1).

BOOTHBAY/WISCASSET 2, TELSTAR 0: Mara Gentry scored both goals, including one in the last second of the game, to pace Boothbay/Wiscasset past the Rebels at Boothbay.

Boothbay senior goalie Jaelyn Crocker made four saves for the shutout, and E.B. Hoff turned away nine shot for Telstar.

LISBON 1, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 1: Maria Levesque made 21 saves in goal to help the Greyhounds hold on in double overtime for a tie with the Phoenix in Jay.

Amelia Mooney opened the scoring in the third quarter for Lisbon (0-0-1), but Mariyah Fournier answered in the fourth quarter on an assist from Ella Plourde for Spruce Mountain (0-0-1). Phoenix goalie Jayden Achorn made six saves.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: