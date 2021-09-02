Portland’s Parkside neighborhood is home to a new mural that its creator hopes will carry a message of community, compassion and support.
The painting, which covers an exterior wall of Independent Audio at 82 Gilman St., shows two seated cats, one white and one black, and a peaceful ocean scene with several pairs of fish.
The artwork is part of an ongoing collaboration between the Portland Police Department’s Community Policing Project, mural artists and property owners, and is part of a worldwide mural project called “You Are Not Alone.” Those same words are painted in bright yellow on the Parkside mural.
“This mural is about finding a connection – your support system,” the artist, Kerrin Parkinson, said in a written announcement of the unveiling. “We have two amazing cats that we love and they have definitely helped us through many difficult times. No matter what you are going through, you can find others who care and have gone through a similar situation. Gravitate towards those people and the comfort of your sweet pets and hobbies to get you through the tough times.”
Parkinson will be discussing her work at the mural location Friday at 5 p.m. as part of the First Friday Art Walk celebration.
