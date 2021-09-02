NFL players can wear social justice messages on their helmets again this season and “It Takes All of Us” and “End Racism” will be stenciled in end zones for the second straight year as part of the league’s Inspire Change platform.

The league will also bring back the “Say Their Stories” initiative and for the first time, each team will highlight its social justice work during a regular-season home game in Weeks 17 and 18.

“We are committed to Inspire Change and the social justice work that inspires change for the long-term,” Anna Isaacson, NFL senior vice president of social responsibility, told The Associated Press.

The six messages players can choose from as part of the helmet decal program are: “End Racism,” “Stop Hate,” “It Takes All of Us,” “Black Lives Matter,” “Inspire Change” and “Say Their Stories.”

The end zone stencils will be placed on field for all clubs in all home games, except when another cause is being recognized. For example, during a club’s Salute to Service game, “End Racism” will be replaced with “Salute To Service” in one end zone and “It Takes All of Us” will remain on the opposite side.

This year’s “Say Their Stories” features will again be voiced by NFL players but will evolve to include social justice heroes who have been personally identified by players for their impact in this area, particularly those from their local communities.

COLTS: The Indianapolis Colts will have three starters back at practice Thursday after quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and receiver Zach Pascal were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Team officials put them on the list Monday after all three were deemed close contacts to someone who tested positive for the virus.

This was supposed to be a key week to determine if Wentz would start the Sept. 12 season opener against Seattle. He and Kelly each missed three weeks of training camp and Coach Frank Reich wanted to see Wentz test his surgically repaired left foot on consecutive days. Instead, Wentz sat out the first three days this week and the Colts were scheduled to be off until Monday when they begin their first regular work week.

The Colts also put four-time Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton, third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger and receiver Dezmon Patmon on injured reserve. Hilton had surgery on a injured disk in his neck earlier this week, a procedure General Manager Chris Ballard said gave Hilton instant relief.

TITANS: Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons, the first nine with the Tennessee Titans and the last with Denver.

Casey scheduled his announcement for Thursday afternoon at Nissan Stadium, where he became a five-time Pro Bowl pick, six-time defensive captain and a team two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. His 51 sacks rank seventh in team history and are second only to Jevon Kearse’s 52 sacks since 1999 in the Titans era.

Casey started 140 of 142 career games with 51 sacks, 59 tackles for loss, 19 passes defended, eight forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He missed only five games with the Titans as the 77th pick overall in the third round of the 2011 draft out of Southern California. The Titans traded him to Denver in March 2020. Casey played three games with Denver before a biceps injury ended his season, and the Broncos released him in February.

His 139 regular-season games between 2011 and 2019 tied for sixth among all NFL defensive linemen in that span. He matched Aaron Donald, Geno Atkins and Fletcher Cox as the only defensive linemen chosen for each Pro Bowl between 2015 and 2019.

BILLS: The Buffalo Bills won’t renew their lease with the state and county without a partially publicly funded agreement in place for a proposed new $1.4 billion stadium, leaving the team’s future uncertain beyond July 2023.

“No, we absolutely will not,” Pegula Sports and Entertainment senior vice president Ron Raccuia told Buffalo’s WBEN-Radio on Thursday. In saying the topic of relocation has not been raised during discussions with government officials, Raccuia didn’t entirely rule out that possibility by using the word “yet” when asked if the Bills might begin looking elsewhere once the lease expires in about 23 months.

“We’re not even focused on that, yet,” said Raccuia, who is chief negotiator in talks for PSE, the parent company which owns the Bills. “We’re just committed to getting everybody together as quickly as possible to get to a solution. Talking about options and what happens if, that serves no purpose. It’s not where any of our focus or resources are being dedicated.”

